ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kiara Advani is ‘excited’ to be choreographed by Ganesh Acharya once again

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Kiara Advani will be seen teaming up with choreographer Ganesh Acharya for the second time after ‘Bijli’ from her latest release ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ for the upcoming Kartik Aaryan-starrer ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’.

While Kiara has time and again expressed her excitement for having collaborated with the legendary choreographer for the first time with Bijli, the actress is now already shooting for yet another song with him for her next film.

Kiara shared a video of herself and Ganesh dancing to ‘Bijli’ celebrating the response to ‘Govinda Naam Mera’.

The actress said: “With The Legend! I was so excited to be choreographed by Masterji for #Bijli Just us adding some Bijli on the sets of Satya Prem ki katha as we shoot for the next song together.”

20221219-112402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Armaan Malik suggests fans to be nice to people

    Anshuman Jha on ‘Bombay Strangler Ke Khauffnaak Tapes’: Eerie voices, scary...

    Ram Charan gifts gold coins to 35 technicians from ‘RRR’ unit

    Lavanya wants you to try this while everyone’s checking their phones