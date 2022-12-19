Actress Kiara Advani will be seen teaming up with choreographer Ganesh Acharya for the second time after ‘Bijli’ from her latest release ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ for the upcoming Kartik Aaryan-starrer ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’.

While Kiara has time and again expressed her excitement for having collaborated with the legendary choreographer for the first time with Bijli, the actress is now already shooting for yet another song with him for her next film.

Kiara shared a video of herself and Ganesh dancing to ‘Bijli’ celebrating the response to ‘Govinda Naam Mera’.

The actress said: “With The Legend! I was so excited to be choreographed by Masterji for #Bijli Just us adding some Bijli on the sets of Satya Prem ki katha as we shoot for the next song together.”

