Kiara Advani is missing her ‘girlfriends’

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kiara Advani cannot wait to meet her girlfriends and she is missing them very much.

Kiara took to Instagram, where she shared a photo collage with her friends.

“I miss my girlfriends so so so much. I wish I could drive over and meet them but we’re not risking it. This is an appreciation post for the girls that make every day a little more special,” Kiara wrote.

She added that they don’t hide anything from each other.

“There is probably nothing we can’t share with each other. We met in school, ended up in the same college after four weddings and 3 different time zones, here we are still each others soul mates. #AShoutoutTotheGirls.”

Kiara has several films lined up in the coming months. She stars in the comedy film “Indoo Ki Jawani”. She will also be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in “Shershaah”, which is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra recipient army captain Vikram Batra.

Kiara has also has “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”. The film is a follow-up of “Bhool Bhulaiyaa”, directed by Priyadarshan and released in 2007. The original film was an official remake of the 1993 Malayalam film “Manichitrathazhu”.

–IANS

dc/vnc