Canindia News

How Kiara Advani makes the most of every sunset

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE014

Actress Kiara Advani has been soaking in the mellow sun lately, going by her latest social media post.

Kiara’s new Instagram image sees her enjoying the sunset at a swimming pool.

“Making the most of every sunset ,” she captioned the image, which currently has over 1.3 million likes on the photo-sharing website.

View this post on Instagram

Making the most of every sunset ☀️

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

Kiara has several films lined up in the coming months. She stars in the comedy film “Indoo Ki Jawani”. She will also be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in “Shershaah”, which is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra recipient army captain Vikram Batra.

She has also has “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”. The film is a follow-up of “Bhool Bhulaiyaa”, directed by Priyadarshan and released in 2007. The original film was an official remake of the 1993 Malayalam film “Manichitrathazhu”.

Related posts

There’s no platform quite like Bollywood: Divine

CanIndia New Wire Service

Actress Flora Saini launches her own app

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Stephanie Rice to open swimming academy in India

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.