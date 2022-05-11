ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kiara Advani reveals her superstition on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, who is appearing on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to promote her new film, reveals how she is just superstitious about one thing in life.

She is coming with co-actors Kartik Aaryan and Rajpal Yadav along with director Anees Bazmee.

After making her debut in the comedy film ‘Fugly’, Kiara played a supporting role in the sports biopic ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’. She also got appreciation for the anthology film ‘Lust Stories’. The actress also rose to fame with her roles in Telugu political thriller ‘Bharat Ane Nenu’ and the Hindi films such as ‘Kabir Singh’ and ‘Shershaah’.

In conversation with host Kapil Sharma, Kiara said: “I am not at all superstitious, except for one thing. I believe that till the time I don’t actually sign a film, I won’t tell anyone.”

To this Archana Puran Singh complimented Kiara on being wise.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

