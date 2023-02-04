ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kiara and Siddharth arrive in Jaisalmer for their wedding

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood star Siddharth Malhotra will shortly be in Jaisalmer with his bride-to-be Kiara Advani. They will land in a charter plane.

Kiara is accompanied by fashion designer Manish Malhotra and his team. All of them are scheduled to reach Jaisalmer airport at around 12.35 p.m.

The functions of their wedding will start from Sunday.

Some family members of the couple are to arrive today. Rest of the guests and relatives will come on Sunday. Wedding arrangements are made at Suryagarh Hotel in Jaisalmer.

Mehandi artist Veena Nagda arrived from Mumbai on Friday to apply henna for the bride.

20230204-130202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Fans feed specially-abled kids, donate fodder for 111 cows on Pooja...

    Nora Fatehi flaunts golden glow on beach

    Rupal Patel on how Mithila of ‘Tera Mera Saath Rahe’ is...

    ‘Junooniyatt’ to bring together Ankit Gupta, Gautam Vig, & Neha Rana