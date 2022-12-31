ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kiara-Sidharth wedding on the cards in Rajasthan?

With internet abuzz of news about Bollywood stars Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra to tie the knot, people are wondering if another palace wedding is on the cards in Rajasthan.

In December 2021, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had tied the knot at The Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. Their wedding function was a top secret affair where cent per cent privacy was maintained.

Now, the reports doing the rounds suggesting Kiara and Sidharth will tie the knot in Jaisalmer next year and the wedding date has been fixed as February 6. However, the gorgeous Bollywood couple has stayed tight-lipped on the matter.

The wedding, as per sources, will take place at Jaisalmer Palace Hotel, but, there is no official confirmation from stars as well as the hotel. The pre-wedding functions of Mehendi, Haldi and Sangeet will be held on February 4-5, while the nuptials will take place on February 6, sources say.

So far on the social media, the Bollywood stars have given no clue of their wedding. While Kiara has posted her picture with Amitabh Bachchan from sets of KBC in her recent post, Sidharth has posted a picture of ‘Mission Majnu’, his next movie.

20221231-112403

