ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kiara starts dubbing for ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’; comes in her Maybach

NewsWire
0
0

After an early teaser and the first single ‘Naseeb Se’, the latest news from the upcoming musical romantic comedy ‘Saytaprem Ki Katha’ is that Kiara Advani has started dubbing for it.

Kiara was spotted arriving at the dubbing studio in Bandra in her swanky new Mercedes Maybach. She happily posed for the paparazzi as she stepped out of her car. Her look, though, was casual and cool. She was wearing a white tee with a printed jacket and bottoms.

‘Satayprem Ki Katha’ also stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. It is the second collaboration of Kiara and Kartik after their smash hit ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’.

Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ is being jointly produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures. The film also stars Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak and Siddharth Randeria in key roles, and is is scheduled for release on June 29.

Kiara will also soon start post-production work for National Award-winning director’s Telugu debut film, the politican action thriller ‘Game Changer’, which has Ram Charan in the lead role.

20230531-195802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Jai Bhim’ in World Competition segment of Pune film fest

    Ayushmann Khurrana flags off initiative to protect kids from cyber bullying

    Dhanush congratulates Aishwaryaa on song; calls her his ‘friend’

    Anupam Kher’s hilarious take on Samantha’s ‘Oo Antava’ item number