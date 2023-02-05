Kiara’s make-up artist Swarnalekha Gupta will give her the bridal look for her wedding tomorrow.

Gupta flew down to Jaisalmer from on Saturday evening with other make-up artists. There is another team of make-up artists for Kiara’s mother and others in her family.

Swarnlekha Gupta is a well-known name in Bollywood. She has also done Kiara’s make-up in films. Kiara’s make-up was done by Lekha in film ‘Kabir Singh’. Besides, in many TV ads and movies, she has given Kiara her look.

Besides, Gupta has worked with many Bollywood actresses like Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Bruna Abdullah, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari.

