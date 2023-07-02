INDIA

Kichcha Sudeep goes demonic in bloody teaser for ‘Kichcha 46’

 Tollywood star Sudeep will be walking the path of the lone wolf, carving out a bloody path as he walks in the footsteps of a demon, in his upcoming action-thriller film tentatively titled ‘Kichcha 46’.

The teaser of the upcoming film, which was unveiled on Sunday, reveals nothing of the plot but only ignites more curiosity and amps up the hype, as we see Sudeep sitting in the back of a bus riding in night time pulling bullets out of his body and drinking whiskey.

The bus is stained red with a severed arm and blood on the back and front. The driver notices him and is about to answer his radio when Sudeep blasts his head with a shotgun. With a bunch of cars coming towards him, Sudeep smoking a cigar says “I’m not a human, I’m a demon.”

Showcasing high production value, the teaser is promising a bloody action film as Sudeep unleashes the carnage, going all out demonic. The background score only amps the swag mixing heavy metal, Carnatic folk, and some haunting industrial music elements.

Taking to social media, the ‘Eega’ actor posted the picture of the poster and captioned: “The Demon War Begins #Kichcha 46Teaser out now!”

The teaser for the film has been released in multiple languages, including Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Telugu, indicating that the film will have a pan-India release.

2023070232864

