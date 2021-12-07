Kichcha Sudeepa’s ‘Vikrant Rona’ 3D release locked for Feb 24

After raising anticipation of movie-goers with a series of poster and teaser releases, the producers of Kichcha Sudeepa’s mystery-thriller ‘Vikrant Rona’ have finally revealed that the 3D movie will hit the big screen on February 24, 2022.

‘Vikrant Rona’ is a multilingual action-adventure that will see a 3D release in 14 languages across 55 countries.

Presented by Zee Studios, the movie stars Kannada idol Kichcha Sudeepa, Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok and Jacqueline Fernandez. Anup Bhandari has directed the movie.

The producers have also shared a motion poster that features a stylish Kichcha Sudeep on a customised bike named ‘Phantom’. ‘Vikrant Rona’ has stirred excitement among netizens from time to time through intriguing reveals.

Producer Jack Manjunath said, “We’re happy to share the release date of ‘Vikrant Rona’ in 3D with everybody. Our potential audience has been very loving and kind to us. Their excitement and anticipation were quite clear and that’s half the battle won for a producer. I’m grateful to have had support from them. We wish to entertain people and reintroduce the mystery-thriller genre in a big way with this film.”

Director Anup Bhandari says, “Vikrant Rona is a film that’s tailormade for theatres. The canvas and the 3D experience of the film is something that is to be enjoyed on the big screen. We have been fortunate to have viewers across languages love and embrace the world’s new hero. It’s a visual treat that will enthral kids and families alike. Can’t wait to see you all in theatres on February 24, 2022. Theatres the boost that it needs. See you in theatres soon.”

The film has music by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, and features sets designed by award-winning art director Shivkumar, and frames lit up by DoP William David.

