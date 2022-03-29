The teaser of Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep’s upcoming 3D action-adventure, mystery thriller ‘Vikrant Rona’ will be out on April 2, the makers announced.

The special teaser will unveil Sudeep’s glimpse from Anup Bhandari’s much-hyped directorial. It is also reported that the makers will reveal the release date of this much-awaited thriller.

‘Vikrant Rona’ is certainly one of the most highly-anticipated films releasing this year. Ever since the makers launched a glimpse of the movie last year, and released it in 3D in theatres across the country, it has created huge excitement and curiosity amongst the audience.

Now that the makers have announced to release of the special teaser, all hopes are pinned on it.

‘Vikrant Rona’, a pan world 3D film has been one of the most anticipated films in the country, which is to be released across 50 countries.

Zee Studios in association with Shalini Artss have bankrolled ‘Vikrant Rona’, starring Kichcha Sudeepa as the lead protagonist along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok.

The pan world 3D film will be released in five languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. It is also expected to release in Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, English, and others.

