ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Kichcha Sudeepa’s ‘Vikrant Rona’ teaser out on April 2

NewsWire
0
0

The teaser of Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep’s upcoming 3D action-adventure, mystery thriller ‘Vikrant Rona’ will be out on April 2, the makers announced.

The special teaser will unveil Sudeep’s glimpse from Anup Bhandari’s much-hyped directorial. It is also reported that the makers will reveal the release date of this much-awaited thriller.

‘Vikrant Rona’ is certainly one of the most highly-anticipated films releasing this year. Ever since the makers launched a glimpse of the movie last year, and released it in 3D in theatres across the country, it has created huge excitement and curiosity amongst the audience.

Now that the makers have announced to release of the special teaser, all hopes are pinned on it.

‘Vikrant Rona’, a pan world 3D film has been one of the most anticipated films in the country, which is to be released across 50 countries.

Zee Studios in association with Shalini Artss have bankrolled ‘Vikrant Rona’, starring Kichcha Sudeepa as the lead protagonist along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok.

The pan world 3D film will be released in five languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. It is also expected to release in Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, English, and others.

20220329-153005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kartik Aaryan tests Covid negative, says ‘vanvaas khatam’

    Kangana: People using oxygen should pledge to work on improving air...

    Hrishikesh Pandey joins the cast of ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’

    Selvaraghavan praises Sukumar’s ‘Pushpa’