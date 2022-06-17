TV actor Amit Antil is learning to play football for his upcoming Bollywood film ‘Aveer’ to be directed by Suzad Iqbal Khan.

He shares: “I have already wrapped up shooting for my two films and currently was enjoying a break at home. I was looking for a new project and when I was approached for the movie.”

“I loved the story of the movie and I’m playing a sportsman. It is an emotional love story of a football player. We will be heading to Kashmir for the shoots in July.”

Amit, who has done some popular shows such as ‘Savdhaan India: India Fights Back’, ‘Kalash… Ek Vishwaas’ and others have started learning to play football.

“In real life I enjoy playing sports. I’m into cricket but have played football many times. I’m feeling lucky to learn how to play the game professionally. I’m excited to start my shoots,” he adds.

Amit feels blessed for the way his acting career is shaping up. He has wrapped up shooting for his upcoming Bollywood movies ‘Zufash’ and ‘Mujahid’ and a web series ‘Akhada’.

“I’m happy that my hardwork and dedication is getting a sunshine. I’m achieving a dream career in acting. I couldn’t have asked for anything else,” Amit concludes.

