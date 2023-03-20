BJP leaders on Monday raised the murder case of Tushar Raj in Bihar Assembly and alleged that the kidnapping and extortion industries are pushing the state back to the 1900s.

Vijay Kuma Sinha, the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, questioned the ruling alliance on Tushar’s murder and deteriorating law and order situation.

Interestingly, Parliamentary Affairs minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and state Energy minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav were present in the House but none of them replied. Speaker Awadh Bihary Chaudhary finally said that the question raised by the leader of opposition is registered now and the answer will be given from the government later on.

“In the last few days, kidnapping incidents were reported in Bihta, Muzaffarpur and Gopalganj. The kidnappers have demanded for the ransom. NMCH doctor disappeared from Patna Gandhi Setu and Bihar police failed to trace him. A gangster demanded Rs 2 crore from a builder. The state seems to have gone back to the phase of the 1990s when kidnapping and extortion were an organized crime. Such a situation is emerging in Bihar again,” Sinha said.

Following the Speaker’s statement, BJP MLAs rushed into the well and demanded a reply from the ruling party leaders and ministers. This has led to chaos in Bihar Vidhan Sabha.

Tushar Raj, a 13-year-old boy was kidnapped by his teacher Mukesh Kumar on March 16 and killed within an hour. His charred body was found behind ESIC hospital in Bihta. The kidnapper had demanded Rs 40 lakh from the father of Tushar Raj.

20230320-133804