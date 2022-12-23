HEALTHINDIALIFESTYLE

Kidney disease research lab opened in PGI Chandigarh

In a first in the country, the state-of-the-art kidney disease research laboratory in the Department of Nephrology of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh was inaugurated on Friday by institute director Vivek Lal.

In addition to routine clinical investigations, the laboratory will offer facilities for advanced diagnostics and research.

A large bio-bank storing biological samples of patients with kidney diseases has been established, a statement by the PGIMER said.

The department is home to central bio-bank of the countrywide cohort of chronic kidney disease and various glomerular diseases.

This has been made possible through grants by the Department of Biotechnology, the Department of Science and Technology, the Indian Council of Medical Research and grant-in-aid from the PGIMER, Chandigarh.

The Department is the only place in India where a dedicated facility for measurement of kidney function (glomerular filtration rate) by plasma clearance of Iohexol has been established.

“The facilities in this laboratory will not only help in patient care but will also enhance the quality of research,” said H.S. Kohli, Head, Department of Nephrology.

Lal, the Director of the institute, appreciated the efforts and urged the students and faculty members to maximally utilise such facilities for advancing clinical care and work towards the motto of the lab, “A bridge between research and health”.

