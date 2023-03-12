‘Kidney, Liver for sale’, this was a poster that appeared in front of a house at Manacaud, Thiruvananthapuram, making people initially think that it was a prank played by someone or to troll the government.

Two phone numbers were also provided along with the advertisement. When the numbers were dialed, they were found to be genuine. The man who had put up the board was Santhosh Kumar (50), of Manacaud Puthen Road.

Santosh said that he was working at a fruit shop where he met with an accident while lifting a sack. He had to undergo treatment, and now did not have any money. He wanted to sell a piece of the family land at Manacaud junction. However, there was a dispute with his brother over the land.

His brother told media persons that the property was in the name of their mother and now in the name of six siblings, including Santhosh.

Santhosh said that his wife took some tuition classes for children but after Covid-19, this also stopped.

In such tough conditions, the family said that they did not have any other means other than selling their vital organs.

