A four-year-old boy struggling with severe abdominal pains has been diagnosed with gluten intolerance and celiac disease, leading to excessive growth of bad bacteria in the intestines as well as a very sluggish large intestine, a health expert said.

“If it is not diagnosed in time, the celiac disease can result in excessive weight loss, ultimately leading to poor neuro-development,” the health expert said.

The boy from Rwanda who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes millitus, one year ago was admitted to Delhi’s Madhukar Rainbow Children’s Hospital for a gastrointestinal evaluation as he was struggling with severe abdominal pains, loose stools alternating with hard stools and severe abdominal bloating. He was also losing weight day by day.

Pediatric Gastroenterologist, Lead Consultant, Dr. Nidhi Rawal, who investigated him with colonoscopy and video capsule endoscopy, found gluten intolerant, celiac disease and excessive growth of bad bacteria in his intestines.

“The video capsule endoscopy is a novel way to look at the small intestines from inside and take pictures of the lining of the digestive tract, with the help of a wireless camera in the form of a capsule. Children older than 12-14 years can swallow this capsule, but it has to be placed via an endoscope into the small intestine,” Rawal said.

“If it is not diagnosed in time, celiac disease can result in excessive weight loss, iron and vitamin deficiency, which can also result in poor neuro-development. The sluggish intestines will result in overgrowth of bad bacteria in the colon, which if left untreated can lead to repeated episodes of abdominal pain and poor growth,” she added.

