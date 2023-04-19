INDIALIFESTYLE

Kids spending excessive screen time during summer vacations?

NewsWire
0
0

New Delhi, April 19 (IANSlife) Summer vacations mean a break from school, travelling, and extra play-time for kids. With plenty of spare time in hand during holidays, 85 per cent surveyed parents are worried about kids spending excessive screen time during the break.

According to a survey commissioned by Kantar for Amazon in March 2023 among over 750 parents with young kids (3 – 8 years) across 10 metro and non-metro cities of India, almost 96 per cent of parents are searching for screen-free ideas to keep their kids engaged with learning and fun activities.

The survey indicates that 82 per cent of parents are worried about keeping their kids engaged this summer. Some of the top concerns of parents include ‘help kids learn while having fun (41 per cent)’, ‘keep pace with their curiosity to learn new things (37 per cent)’, and ‘manage boredom amongst kids in creative ways (30 per cent)’.

More than 90 per cent of parents surveyed believe kids become less active when spending more time on screen devices. Majority felt that ideal screen time should be less than 2 hours however, 69 per cent confirmed that their kids are spending more than 3 hours with screens every day.

“Kids are curious to learn new things and want to have fun in the process. With more free time at hand during summer vacations, parents have a big task ahead of themselves to keep their kids engaged”, says Deepender Rana, Executive Managing Director, Insights Division, Kantar. “Our survey indicates that parents are keen to limit screen time of kids with screen-free activities that can help them learn new skills and have fun at the same time.”

To help kids make the most of their summer vacation, parents want them to pick up skills such as English speaking (50 per cent); good morals and social manners (45 per cent); performing arts like dancing, singing, and playing musical instruments (36 per cent); arts and crafts (32 per cent); and physical and outdoor activities (32 per cent).

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20230419-122408

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Parameswaran Iyer to take over as NITI Aayog CEO

    2018 SC Collegium: Delhi HC reserves order on appeal against CIC...

    TN Police at AIADMK HQ to probe July 11 clashes between...

    Only 4.28% of Apollo healthcare workers showed post-jab infection