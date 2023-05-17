A group of students have suffered “traumatic injuries” following a horrific crash involving a school bus in Melbourne, authorities said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the bus carrying 45 students had only just left the Exford Primary School when it was hit by a truck from behind and rolled on Tuesday afternoon, reports the BBC.

Nine children — aged 5 to 11 years old — were rushed to hospital, many for emergency surgery.

Surgeons worked into the early hours of the Wednesday morning to treat the children, Royal Children’s Hospital chief executive officer Bernadette McDonald told the media.

Some children sustained crushed limbs, forcing amputations, as well as head injuries, spinal injuries and serious cuts.

Seven children remain at the hospital in serious conditions, including one in intensive care.

“We have some very traumatised families and children in our hospital at the moment,” the BBC quoted McDonald as saying.

The 49-year-old male bus driver suffered minor injuries and is assisting police with their inquiries.

Australia has a below-average road safety record compared to other advanced economies.

It ranks 20th of out of 36 OECD countries for road fatalities.

