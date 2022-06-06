INDIA

Kids tied, dragged on theft suspicion in Lucknow

A video clip of three minor boys, tied to a rope and being dragged by the owner of a goods carrier on suspicion of stealing a tyre, has gone viral on social media.

The clip went viral on Sunday evening and within hours, the Thakurganj police in Lucknow lodged an FIR against the man who was later identified as Satyendra Mishra and his aide Krishna Saxena.

The 30-second video shows three children tied with a rope being pulled by Satyendra and his aide Krishna even as they are crying bitterly and pleading innocence.

ADCP, West Zone, Chiranjeev Sinha told IANS that an FIR has been lodged and the accused would be tracked s down at the earliest.

Child rights activists are demanding strict police action against the accused persons.

“The incident apparently took place on Sunday and the video clip went viral in the evening,” said the ADCP.

20220606-083401

