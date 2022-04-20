SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Kieron Pollard retires from international cricket

NewsWire
0
0

West Indies all-rounder and limited-overs captain Kieron Pollard on Wednesday announced his retirement from international cricket.

Pollard played 123 ODIs and 101 T20Is for West Indies. He made his ODI debut in April 2007 against South Africa and his T20I debut the following year against Australia in Bridgetown.

The cricketer never played a Test for West Indies and was one of the many white-ball specialists for his country.

“After careful deliberation I’ve today decided to retire from international cricket,” Pollard said in a video on Instagram.

“As is the case of many young persons it was a dream of mine to represent the West Indies team from the time I was a boy of 10 years and I’m proud to have represented West Indies cricket for over 15 years in both the T20 and ODI forms of the game,” he added.

The star all-rounder is currently playing for five-time champions Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL 2022.

20220420-220402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Don’t appoint Ramiz Raja as PCB chief as he spoke in...

    India have no option but to play Kuldeep Yadav: EAS Prasanna

    England’s demolition squad has Sri Lanka in its sights

    Took us an hour to get used to size of new...