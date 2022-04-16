WORLD

Kiev govt asks residents to postpone returning home

NewsWire
0
0

The Kiev city administration has asked residents to delay their return to the capital city over security and humanitarian issues.

Russian forces have renewed bombardment of Kiev, the city administration said on Saturday in a statement on Telegram, urging people not to ignore the air raid sirens.

Besides, the traffic jams caused by the increased number of people, who return to Kiev, disrupt the deliveries of humanitarian aid and the work of emergency and communal services, the statement added.

Earlier on Saturday, Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said one person was killed and several people were injured in a rocket strike on the city, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Russian Defence Ministry said on Friday that Russia will expand the scale of its missile strikes on Kiev in response to any Ukrainian forces’ attacks or sabotage on Russian territory.

In an interview with CNN, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said nearly 2,500 to 3,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed in the conflict with Russia.

20220417-030201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    FMs of C5 meet on Ukraine, Czech EU presidency

    New nuke research facility in Khakiv damaged by shelling: IAEA chief

    S.Korean Embassy officials in Ukraine evacuate

    5 members of a family jump off Switzerland building in alleged...