WORLD

Kiev regime trying in every possible way to delay negotiations, Putin tells Scholz

By NewsWire
0
37

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz held a telephone conversation during which the Russian leader announced the desire of the Kiev regime to drag out peace talks.

The Kremlin said: “It was noted that the Kiev regime is trying in every possible way to delay the negotiation process, putting forward more and more unrealistic proposals. Nevertheless, the Russian side is ready to continue the search for solutions in line with its well-known principled approaches.”

Putin also added that the Russian armed forces are doing everything possible to save the lives of civilians, including by organising safe corridors for the population to leave cities in the war zone, RT reported.

Putin also discussed with the permanent members of the Russian Security Council the progress of the special operation in Ukraine. This was announced by the press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov.

“At the meeting, the current international situation was discussed, the exchange of views continued on the ongoing special operation of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine,” Peskov was quoted by TASS.

According to him, the President informed the meeting participants in detail about his numerous international telephone contacts.

20220318-171603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.