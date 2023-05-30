For a third consecutive night, Kiev has has been struck by Russian airstrikes, setting several buildings ablaze.

According to the Ukrainian capital’s military administration, three buildings were on fire as a result of the latest air assault on Monday night, reports the BBC.

In the city’s southern Holosiivskyi district, one person was killed and three injured as a fire started in a multi-storey building, the administration said in a statement.

“Two upper floors are destroyed, and there may be people under the rubble,” the BBC quoted the statement as saying.

Kiev Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko described the latest attack as “massive”, urging residents “not to leave shelters”.

The air raid alert was lifted after several hours, meaning that the Russian air assault was over for the time being.

This was the 17th attack on the capital since the beginning of May, including a rare daytime attack also on Monday.

Russia, which launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, has been using kamikaze drones as well as a range of cruise and ballistic missiles.

In the previous two attacks, Ukraine’s Air Force had said that it downed all missiles and drones, reports the BBC.

