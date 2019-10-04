Killed Chennai techie’s father claims Rs 1 cr compensation

Chennai, Oct 9 (IANS) The father of techie R. Subhasri, who was run-over when she fell from her two-wheeler when a political banner fell on her, has filed a case in the Madras High Court against the Tamil Nadu government claiming a compensation of Rs 1 crore.

In his petition, R. Ravi said the foremost reason for the accident is the negligence of the government officials in their duty and also the inaction of the state government that law enforcing machinery is not preventing or removing the illegal banners.

He has also requested the setting up of a Special Investigation Team to probe the case and also passing of a law to curb the putting up of banners.

On September 12, Subhasri, 23, who worked in a software firm here, was run over by a water tanker after she fell down from her two-wheeler after being struck by the banner, put up as a part of wedding celebration of ruling AIADMK leader Jayagopal’s son, on a bustling street here.

–IANS

vj/vd