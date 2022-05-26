The killers of Kashmiri artiste Amreen Bhat killed by terrorists on Wednesday have been trapped in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Aganhanzipora area at Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said on Thursday.

“Both killers (LeT terrorists) trapped in Awantipora encounter,” Jammu and Kashmir Police quoting Inspector General Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar tweeted.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

