ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ trailer reunites Scorsese, De Niro & DiCaprio

NewsWire
0
0

Martin Scorsese reunites with longtime muses Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro in the first trailer for ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, the upcoming Western epic based on David Grann’s 2017 best-selling non-fiction book ‘Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI’, reports ‘Variety’.

Set in 1920s Oklahoma, the drama focuses on a series of Osage Nation murders over oil rights and the newly-formed FBI’s investigation into the killings. The supporting cast includes Jesse Plemons, last seen in the much-applauded ‘The Power of the Dog’, and ‘Certain Women’ breakout Lily Gladstone, ‘Variety’ adds.

For DiCaprio and De Niro, ‘Flower Moon’ marks the first time the Oscar winners have worked together in a feature since Michael Caton-Jones’ 1993 drama ‘This Boy’s Life’.

Both actors, according to ‘Variety’, played fictionalised versions of themselves in Scorsese’s short film ‘The Audition’.

De Niro earned Oscar nominations for best actor by starring in Scorsese’s ‘Taxi Driver’, ‘Cape Fear’ and ‘Raging Bull’, taking home the statuette for the latter. DiCaprio was Oscar-nominated for Scorsese’s ‘The Aviator’ and ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’. ‘Flower Moon’ will mark the first time all three have worked together on a feature, ‘Variety’ notes.

DiCaprio stars in ‘Flower Moon’ as Ernest Burkhart, nephew of a powerful local rancher (De Niro) who becomes intertwined in the Osage Nation murders. Burkhart is married to an Indigenous woman, played by Gladstone. Plemons stars as Tom White, the lead FBI agent investigating the murders, says ‘Variety’.

‘Flower Moon’ was originally conceived for DiCaprio to play the FBI agent, but the actor reconfigured the script after deciding to switch roles to the more morally ambiguous Ernest.

20230518-195004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Adele reveals why she’ll never become EGOT winner; says ‘EGO suits...

    The party that wasn’t: Britney denies partying with Paris Hilton

    Laura Poitras slams Venice, TIFF for ‘providing platform’ for Clinton ‘whitewashing’

    Critics Choice Awards: Angela Bassett wins Best Supporting Actress for ‘Black...