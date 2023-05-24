ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODWORLD

‘Killing Boris Johnson’ sparks controversy over title; selected for Cannes

NewsWire
0
0

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is someone who manages to provoke a wild array of opinions. Well, now he is the reason behind a short film titled ‘Killing Boris Johnson’ which is likely to raise a few eyebrows.

The short film – part of Cannes’ La Cinef selection – comes from director Musa Alderson-Clarke and producer Solomon Golding, recent graduates of the U.K.’ s National Film and Television School, and bares the distinction of being the only U.K. student film to feature in the festival this year, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

It’s also quite possibly the only film that, as the name suggests, has the death of a head of state, and a current politician who remains very much alive, as its central talking point.

“It’s inspired by my own life,” says Alderson-Clarke, who clarifies – maybe unnecessarily – that it’s not actually based on his own life. Conceived at the height of the COVID pandemic, Killing Boris Johnson follows the inner turmoil of Kaz (Shadrach Agozino), whose emotional state has been turned upside down by the actions of Johnson’s government while tough COVID restrictions were in place.

In the wake of the notorious ‘Partygate’ scandal, during an investigation of which it emerged that Johnson had attended illegal lockdown parties in Downing Street while others were told they couldn’t even attend the funerals of their own loved ones, Kaz decides that Johnson should be held accountable and devises a plan to kill him.

“I was coming to terms with my own grief during that time,” said Alderson-Clarke, quoted by The Hollywood Reporter. “I was annoyed at Boris Johnson, annoyed at the arrogance of it all and wanted to make a film that captured that feeling.”

As a working-class man, Alderson-Clarke said the seemingly above-the-law actions of Johnson led to a “feeling of disenfranchisement.” And the Partygate revelations “put a nail in a coffin…how this man kind of just felt like he could get away with whatever he wanted and have that level of entitlement.”

While the film’s title may be among the most attention-grabbing in Cannes, ‘Killing Boris Johnson’ is less about the murderous act in itself and instead, presents a thought-provoking exploration of grief, anger and accountability, seen through the eyes of the would-be assassin.

20230524-155622

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jennifer Lopez-Owen Wilson rom-com ‘Marry Me’ pushed to next year

    French director Jean-Jacques Annaud sourced actual footage of Notre-Dame blaze for...

    Lindsey Collins on having an all-female team for ‘Turning Red’

    Idris Elba quits beer to stay slim