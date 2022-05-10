ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODTOP ENTERTAINMENT

‘Killing Eve’ star Jodie Comer to star in thriller movie ‘The End We Start’

CanIndia News Online Editor-Seema
0
0

Jodie Comer, known for her role in ‘Killing Eve’ has been roped in to play the lead in the apocalyptic thriller movie ‘The End We Start’, which will be directed by Mahalia Belo and executive produced by ‘Doctor Strange’ actor Benedict Cumberbatch.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, director Mahalia Belo will be directing this movie from a script penned by Alice Birch who in turn adapted it from a novel by Megan Hunter.

SunnyMarch and Anton (Sebastian Raybaud’s financing and production banner) recently announced a production and development agreement for a whole slate of films and Anton even acquired a minority share in SunnyMarch.

‘The End We Start’ is the first project under the newly formed agreement between Anton and SunnyMarch. The production of the movie is slated to start around August 2022. Anton is set to launch global sale of the movie at Cannes Market and UTA Independent Film Group has taken charge of US sale of the movie.

The movie will be financed by Anton and BBC Film. The movie is said to be set around an “environmental crisis leaving London submerged by flood waters, and a young family torn apart in chaos. As a woman and her newborn try and find their way home, the profound novelty of motherhood is brought into sharp focus in an intimate and poetic portrayal of family survival and hope.”

The project boasts of some big-ticket executive producers including Jodie Comer herself, Benedict Cumberbatch, Cecile Gaget, Sebastian Raybaud and Eva Yates.  Leah Clarke, Liza Marshall, Adam Ackland, Amy Jackson and Sophie Hunter are the producers.

Meanwhile, actor Jodie Comer will also be seen in sex therapy series by HBO, ‘Big Swiss’, which has been produced by Adam McKay.

