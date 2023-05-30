The 18-year-old Farhana, who was arrested along with two of her friends last week by the Kerala police for the murder of Siddiq, a 58-year-old hotelier, on Tuesday refuted the police theory that this was a honey trap murder.

“This was not a honey trap as I have not taken any money at all. It’s true that I was in the room where the incident took place. The entire operation was planned by Shibly and Ashiq, I have no role in it, apart from being in the room,” said Farhana to the media on Tuesday when she was taken around for evidence collection in Malappuram district.

It was last Saturday that the police after recording the arrest of the three accused informed the media that this was a well-planned honey trap operation by the accused.

Twenty two-year-old Shibly, his female friend Farhana (18) and Ashiq have been arrested and are now in police custody. In the last two days they have been taken to Malappuram and Palakkad districts as part of evidence collection.

On Tuesday the mobile phone of Siddiq was recovered from Attapadi in Palakkad district from where the three had disposed off the body of Siddiq which was first cut and then packed in two trolley bags and thrown into the forested area on the side of the road to Attapadi.

The brutal crime took place at a lodge where Siddiq had booked two rooms and all of them met there on May 18.

Upon arriving there, Siddiq was joined by the other three. Siddiq was asked to strip and when he resisted, Farhana took out a hammer and handed it to Shibly who hit Siddiq on his head, according to the police probe team.

Shibly also had a knife with him.

When Siddiq fell down after being hit by the hammer, Ashiq kicked him on his ribs. He suffered injuries on his lungs and died.

The police said the accused then went to a shop and purchased a trolley bag.

They tried to stuff the body inside the trolley bag, but when they failed, they returned to the market and purchased a mechanised cutter and a second trolley bag. The three then returned and with the help of the cutter chopped the body in the washroom and packed it in two trolley bags.

On May 19, Ashiq — who was familiar with the terrain at Attapadi in Palakkad district– carried the bags in his car, along with the others, and dumped them on the roadside. Later, Farhana was dropped at her house.

On May 24, Farhana and Shibly boarded a train to Chennai from Ottapalam from where they planned to catch a train to Assam, but were taken into custody by the police. The next day they were brought to Kerala and since then they have been in police custody.

Farhana told the police that she knew Siddiq from before, as her father was his friend and it was she who got a job at his hotel for Shibly.

Shibly worked at his hotel for 15 days.

The crime surfaced when Siddiq went missing from his hotel on the 18th of this month.

He was last spotted at a lodge about six kms from his hotel, the same day.

