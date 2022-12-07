Virudhunagar police in Tamil Nadu have booked the panchayat president of Sankaralingapuram and her husband for allegedly killing stray dogs.

The police registered a case after an animal activist lodged a complaint with the Amatur police that around 50 stray dogs in the area were killed and buried.

C. Sunitha, who is a member of People For Animals (PFA) an animal rights organisation founded by Maneka Gandhi, lodged a complaint with the police that 50 dogs were killed and buried. While speaking to media persons she said, “On receiving a proof that the dogs were killed by the panchayat president Nagalakshmi and her husband Meenachi Sundaram, I called them. Sundaram confirmed that they killed the dogs.”

The Amatur police registered an FIR against the Panchayath President and her husband after the carcasses of 30 dogs were recovered in a highly decomposed state. The animal rights activists told IANS that the dogs were caught using iron hooks and then beaten to death.

Police said that the duo was booked under the Prevention to Cruelty to Animal Act 1960. Officials of the Amatur police station told IANS that as the carcasses were in a highly decomposed state, necropsy could not be conducted in most of the bodies but on some, it was done and found that the dogs were beaten to death.”

