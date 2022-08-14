INDIA

Kilometer-long ‘Tiranga Yatra’ taken out in Himachal

A kilometer-long Tiranga Yatra was taken out from Palampur’s Shaheed Captain Vikram Batra Maidan to Shaheed Smriti Sthal in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district to commemorate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, marking the 75th anniversary of India’s independence.

The yatra was inaugurated by Legislative Assembly Speaker, Vipin Singh Parmar on Sunday.

Rajya Sabha member Indu Goswami presided over the yatra, taken out under the joint aegis of Bharatiya Jan Sewa Santha, Insaf Sanstha, Geeta Peeth Sanstha and Om Mangalam Sanstha.

More than 1,000 students from 24 educational institutions participated in the 1.025 meters long march.

Apart from the students, local people also enthusiastically participated in the yatra. People on the way showered flowers at the procession at various places.

On the occasion, tributes were also paid to the statues of freedom fighters and martyrs.

Speaker Parmar said that it is a matter of pride and privilege for him to participate in the historic Tiranga Yatra. He congratulated the four organisations for organising the yatra.

He directed the District Collector Kangra to send a proposal to get the yatra recorded in the Limca Book of Records.

Parmar said that Palampur is the land of heroes along with Dev Bhoomi. He said that many heroes including martyrs Major Som Nath Sharma, Captain Vikram Batra, Captain Saurav Kalia, Major Sudhir Walia and many others attained martyrdom.

He urged teachers to apprise students about the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters, martyrs and great men of the country so that they get to know about the history of their country as well as generate a feeling of patriotism.

Meanwhile, MP Indu Goswami said that the Tricolor is the pride of the country and a symbol of unity in diversity.

She congratulated the four organisations and said that it is a commendable effort which should be recorded in the Limca Book of Records.

