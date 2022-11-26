ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Kim feels violated as Kanye let out her explicit images to former employees

Reality television star Kim Kardashian is doing some digging in response to claims that her ex-husband Kanye West showed nude photos of her to former employees.

‘The Kardashians’ star is “looking into” the claims as she felt “disgusted” by it, reports Aceshowbiz. “She feels violated and terrified,” a source told the Us Weekly. The SKIMS founder, who was married to Ye for six years before splitting in last February, is reportedly trying to “confirm” the allegations.

According to Us Weekly, the insider claimed that the mom of four “wanted to see what photos former employees saw so she has more details.”

