Dublin-born fast bowler Kim Garth has been named in a strong Australian women’s squad which will return to Ireland for a bilateral ODI series for the first time since 2015.

Australia and Ireland will play three ODIs across six days in Dublin as part of the ICC Women’s Championship.

Cricket Australia’s National Selection Panel (NSP) has named a 14-player squad for the upcoming Women’s ODI Tour of Ireland and included Garth, who made her senior debut for Ireland as a 14-year-old and played 114 internationals before moving to Australia in 2020 to pursue a career as a professional cricketer.

“Kim Garth has had a remarkable cricketing journey to this point of her career. She’s worked incredibly hard to earn her place on this tour and there’s no doubt it will be a unique experience for her,” CA’s Head of Performance (Women’s Cricket) and National Selector, Shawn Flegler said.

Fast bowler Megan Schutt will be rested following the women’s Ashes, while Heather Graham will remain in England and link up with the Australian squad after the Australia A series.

Flegler said that they are excited about returning to Ireland after a long break.

“While our players and staff are squarely focused on retaining the Ashes at present, there is excitement about returning to Ireland for the ODI series in the coming weeks,” Flegler was quoted as saying by Cricket Australia in a statement.

“Taking on an emerging Ireland team in their home conditions will be a great challenge for our team off the back of an Ashes campaign.”

“Megan Schutt will return to Australia at the conclusion of the Ashes as part of a managed period of preparation for a full summer schedule,” Flegler said.

Australia Squad:

Alyssa Healy (Captain), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham.

Fixtures

July 23: First ODI, Castle Avenue, Dublin

July 25: Second ODI, Castle Avenue, Dublin

July 28: Third ODI, Castle Avenue, Dublin

