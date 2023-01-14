ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Kim ‘hates’ Kanye West’s new wife, shares cryptic quotes

NewsWire
0
0

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian reportedly doesn’t approve of her former husband and rapper Kanye West’s alleged new wife Bianca Censori.

According to a new report, it has been an open secret that Kim has long hated Bianca for no obvious reason, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“Kim hates her,” an insider told Page Six of the ‘Donda’ artist’s architectural designer wife. “She’s pretty. And Kim hates pretty girls.”

It was also said that it was well known around the Yeezy HQ that the SKIMS founder didn’t like Bianca, who reportedly worked at Yeezy as an architectural designer for several years.

Kim allegedly suspected that Bianca had a secret agenda by approaching Kanye.

Kim also appeared to react to the wedding news with cryptic quotes. Amid reports that her ex-husband has remarried, the 42-year-old star, who shares four kids with the rapper, shared a message on Instagram.

“I’m in my quiet girl era. I don’t have much to say.” The now-deleted post continued: “Just much to do.”

In another post, she added: “Just remember, the black sheep usually turns into the goat. Keep doing you.”

A third post, meanwhile, read: “People who want to see you win, will help you win. Remember that.”

In other news related to Kanye, it was said that he and his new wife Bianca went on honeymoon in Utah following their private wedding ceremony. Daily Mail reported that the embattled star and the Yeezy architectural designer spent time at Amangiri resort last week.

News of their shocking marriage broke on Friday. While the pair reportedly tied the knot in private nuptials, it is believed that the union is not legally binding as they haven’t filed a marriage certificate.

20230114-112402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Justin Bieber says Kanye West ‘crossed the line’ with his Hailey...

    George Clooney on turning 60: I’m not thrilled

    Hugh Jackman opens up on behaviour on sets of ‘X-Men’ movies...

    Elton John refuses to sell rights to his songs