North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un on Thursday urged the people to implement “maximum emergency” prevention measures after the first-ever Covid-19 case in more than two years was confirmed, the official Korean Central News Agency reported.

According to the report, Kim told an emergency politburo meeting that “the goal was to eliminate the root within the shortest period of time,” Xinhua news agency reported.

The meeting was convened after samples taken from patients sick with fever in Pyongyang on Sunday were “consistent with” the virus’ highly transmissible Omicron variant, the report said.

At the meeting, the top North Korean leader called for tighter border controls and lockdown measures, telling citizens “to completely block the spread of the malicious virus by thoroughly blocking their areas in all cities and counties across the country” and asking officials to prevent transmissions and eliminate the infection source as fast as possible.

North Korea has taken strict measures to eradicate the pandemic by closing its borders soon after the outbreak of Covid-19 and had not confirmed a single case until Thursday.

