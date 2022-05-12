HEALTHWORLD

Kim Jong Un calls for ‘maximum emergency’ measures following 1st Covid-19 case

NewsWire
0
0

North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un on Thursday urged the people to implement “maximum emergency” prevention measures after the first-ever Covid-19 case in more than two years was confirmed, the official Korean Central News Agency reported.

According to the report, Kim told an emergency politburo meeting that “the goal was to eliminate the root within the shortest period of time,” Xinhua news agency reported.

The meeting was convened after samples taken from patients sick with fever in Pyongyang on Sunday were “consistent with” the virus’ highly transmissible Omicron variant, the report said.

At the meeting, the top North Korean leader called for tighter border controls and lockdown measures, telling citizens “to completely block the spread of the malicious virus by thoroughly blocking their areas in all cities and counties across the country” and asking officials to prevent transmissions and eliminate the infection source as fast as possible.

North Korea has taken strict measures to eradicate the pandemic by closing its borders soon after the outbreak of Covid-19 and had not confirmed a single case until Thursday.

20220512-120005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Singapore reports 837 new Covid-19 cases

    Are social media influencers behind teenage tics in UK?

    70% minors have developed sero-immunity in Goa: Official

    Puducherry reports zero Covid-19 cases