Kim Jong-un condoles death of Moon’s mother

Seoul, Oct 31 (IANS) North Korea’s top leader Kim Jong-un condoled the death of South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s mother, Kang Han-ok, said South Korea’s presidential Blue House on Thursday.

A condolence letter was sent through the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjom on Wednesday afternoon. The letter was directly delivered to President Moon, Xinhua reported.

In the letter, Kim expressed his deep condolences over the death of Moon’s mother.

Moon will attend his mother’s funeral at a Catholic Cathedral in the country’s southeastern port city of Busan on Thursday.

The 92-year-old Kang died of a chronic illness on Tuesday.

–IANS

vin/