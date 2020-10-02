Kim Jong-un inspects flood recovery efforts with sister

Seoul, Oct 2 (IANS) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected flood recovery efforts at a border village along with his sister, Kim Yo-jong, in her first public appearance after two months, state-media reported on Friday.

According to the report in Pyongyang’s state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim Jong-un inspected the reconstruction site in Kimhwa county, where he was briefed about damage to dwellings, farms, transportation, the power grid and telecommunications.

“Hearing the report that about 88 per cent of the total construction project has now been done for nearly 1,000 families, he said with great satisfaction that the People’s Army is making world-startling achievements under the energetic leadership and meticulous guidance of our Party,” Yonhap News Agency quoted the KCNA report as saying.

The leader stressed that “this year has been the one of unprecedented hardships but it will be a year of great victory with particularly great worth of struggle”, the report further said.

Without providing a date of their visit, the North’s official newspaper Rodong Sinmun published a photo of the leader and his sister, dressed in a beige trench coat.

