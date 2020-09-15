Kim Jong-un inspects reconstruction work

Seoul, Sep 15 (IANS) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected reconstruction work North Hwanghae province after typhoon damage, lauding soldiers mobilized for recovery work as “creators of all miracles”, state-media reported on Tuesday

The official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said in a report that Kim was satisfied with the work carried out by the soldiers in Kangbuk-ri, which has turned into “a fine example of socialist farm village” in a short period of time.

According to the KCNA, Kim ordered the removal of all old and damaged buildings and the rebuilding of new ones after the village was ravaged by heavy rains and strong winds, Xinhua news agency reported.

During the inspection, Kim said that it was imperative to set up a long-term construction goal for the country in a more realistic and planned way and to bolster state assistance to accelerate the development of rural areas.

Kim’s trip to the village came days after he visited another flood-hit area in the same province late last week, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Three consecutive typhoons have pounded North Korea in recent weeks and wrecked havoc on its farming area.

