WORLD

Kim Jong-un sends condolences to Syria over quake

NewsWire
0
0

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has sent condolences to his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad over the deadly earthquake that has killed nearly 8,000 in Turkey and Syria, Pyongyang’s state media said on Wednesday.

In the message sent to President Assad on Tuesday, Kim voiced his condolences to victims of the powerful quake that struck the northern region of Syria, according to the North’s state-run radio network Korean Central Broadcasting Station.

“I am sure that under your leadership, the Syrian government and the people will overcome damage from the quake as quickly as possible and the lives of affected people will be stabilized,” Yonhap News Agency quoted the message as saying.

Syria is one of several nations with which the North has maintained friendly ties amid multiple UN sanctions over its nuclear and missile programs.

Meanwhile, there have been no reports from the North’s state media over whether Kim has also sent a message of condolences to Turkey, which sustained heavier damage from Monday’s 7.8-magnitude quake.

20230208-092005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Haaland scores twice as Manchester City ease past Sevilla

    Moon calls for sustainable containment measures against Covid

    NASA to launch asteroid defence mission on Wednesday

    Czech Republic backs Croatia’s Schengen entry, says PM