WORLD

Kim Jong-un visits barracks with daughter to mark army founding anniversary

NewsWire
0
0

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has visited the barracks of the country’s general-grade officers together with his daughter to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the armed forces, Pyongyang’s state media said on Wednesday.

In a speech at a banquet on Tuesday following his visit, Kim praised the Korean People’s Army (KPA) as “the strongest troops in the world”, according to the North’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

“For the everlasting peace, prosperity and development on this land, we’ve developed great and absolute power while enduring so many sufferings and pain,” Kim said, apparently pointing to the North’s nuclear force.

Photos released by the KCNA on Wednesday showed Kim’s apparent second child, Ju-ae, sitting between her father and mother Ri Sol-ju at the banquet table, surrounded by ranking military officers for a photo shoot, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Kim revealed his daughter to the outside world in November 2022, as Pyongyang’s state-controlled media released photos showing them attending the test-firing of a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile.

The state media called Ju-ae the leader Kim’s “respected” daughter, changing its previous manner of naming her as his “beloved” daughter.

20230208-112803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    John Kerry to visit India to launch climate change funding initiative

    Taliban army chief says those who defend democracy will be suppressed

    Google rolls out ‘My Ad Center’ to control ads

    Arnold heaps praise on Socceroos after World Cup elimination