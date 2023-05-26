LIFESTYLEWORLD

Kim Jong-un’s daughter seen in public ‘could inherit his power’

NewsWire
0
0

The daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un who has been seen in public may be his first child and she may be one of the “candidates” who could inherit his power, the head of a South Korean think tank said on Friday.

The remarks by Koh Yu-hwan, head of the Korea Institute for National Unification in Seoul, were compared with an assessment by South Korea’s spy agency, which told lawmakers that the daughter, Ju-ae, is Kim’s second child, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The National Intelligence Service has said Kim is believed to have three children and there was information that his first child is a son, with the gender of the third one being unknown.

“Personally, I think there is a high possibility that Ju-ae may be the first child of (Kim Jong-un),” Koh told reporters without disclosing the grounds for his claim.

He said it is too early to say that Ju-ae has been groomed as a successor to the current leader, but he thinks she appears to be among “candidates” of the next leader.

Ju-ae, believed to be 10 years old, has shown up at military events since her first public appearance in November last year, when she attended the firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile, along with her father.

Despite her frequent appearance in state media, many observers see the possibility of Ju-ae becoming a hereditary successor as low, given the North’s patriarchal society and the rumoured existence of an eldest son among Kim’s children.

20230526-140204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Generate curiosity among children

    Punjab CM pleads to put all signboards in Punjabi language

    Tension in Haryana’s Muslim-dominated Nuh

    Quakes up to 5.9 magnitude jolt Japanese islands