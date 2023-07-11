INDIA

Kim Jong-un’s sister warns US military will face ‘very critical flight’

NewsWire
0
0

Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, on Tuesday warned that spy jets will face a “very critical flight” in case of a repeated illegal intrusion into the Pyongyang’s exclusive economic zone, threatening to take military action.

“I have already notified beforehand the counteraction of our army upon authorization. In case of repeated illegal intrusion, the U.S. forces will experience a very critical flight,” Kim Yo-jong said in a statement published by the North’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The warning came hours after she issued a statement late Monday alleging that a US spy aircraft entered North Korea’s exclusive economic zone earlier in the day, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Earlier Monday, a spokesperson of the North’s Defence Ministry also accused the US spy aircraft of intruding into its airspace recently, threatening that there is no guarantee such aircraft will not be shot down.

2023071137402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ashes 2023: Robinson has not looked dangerous in the series at...

    Indian Masters T10, a 10-over event involving legendary retired cricketers launched

    Delhi Police SI, head constable arrested for bribery: CBI

    Zakir Naik’s presence at FIFA World Cup in Qatar draws flak