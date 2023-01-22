ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODLIFESTYLE

Kim Kardashian addresses students at Harvard Business School

NewsWire
0
0

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian spoke about her burgeoning business empire during a lecture at Harvard Business School. She spoke to students about her own experiences in the business world.

One of the students, Liz, subsequently told NBC4 Boston: “I think a lot of people don’t respect her as someone who is co-running a multi-billion dollar company,” reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Kim was spotted leaving Harvard Business School and getting into a waiting SUV after the lecture.

But before she left, Kim told waiting reporters that she loved the city of Boston and she also waved at some of the students.

Kim had previously claimed that she doesn’t care what people think of her.

She hit back at her critics, arguing that her talent lies in “marketing and the business behind selling products.”

Asked about her talents are and the key to her success, Kim explained: “I’m like, ‘Well, we have a TV show.’ But just because we’re not singing and dancing and acting on the show doesn’t mean that the fame didn’t come from that.

“But then, I would write that as a hashtag, not bad for a girl with no talent, because people used to be like, ‘Well, what do you do? What’s your talent?’ And I’m like, ‘Didn’t know I needed one.'”

“I mean, I can give you a million f****** talents. I can cook well, use my toes for anything. I could tell you the weirdest f****** s*** on the planet. But I think my talent is marketing and the business behind selling products and knowing what the customer wants and making it feel attainable, but also a bit unattainable at the same time.

“I wouldn’t say that’s a talent. I think it’s a bit of magic and business savvy. Maybe it is talent, I don’t know.”

20230122-120202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Train to Busan’ director’s ‘Hellbound’ ousts ‘Squid Game’ from Netflix No....

    Victoria Beckham has eaten same meal every day for 25 years

    Actors Kate Mara and Jamie Bell are expecting for the second...

    When Chrissy Teigen offended Katy Perry