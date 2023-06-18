ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Kim Kardashian congratulates sister Kourtney for ‘Baby #7’

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has expressed her happiness at the news of sister Kourtney revealing that she is expecting her first child with Blink-182 drummer-husband Travis Barker.

Taking to Instagram, Kim congratulated her sister on the exciting news.

The 42-year-old reality star commented on Kourtney and Travis’ joint Instagram announcement, sharing a series of emojis.

According to E! Online, “The SKIMS founder celebrated underneath the couple’s Instagram post of June 17, commenting with a few emojis, including a heart and crying face emoji. Kim also re-shared the video of Kourtney’s announcement to her Instagram Stories, writing: “Congrats!!! We’re having a Kravis baby!!!”

The couple’s latest addition serves as the seventh for their blended family. Travis is dad to kids Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, as well as stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 24. While Kourtney shares kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, eight, with ex Scott Disick.

Travis’ daughter Alabama also re-shared their video to her Instagram Stories, writing, “Baby #7.”

