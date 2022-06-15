Kim Kardashian made headlines when she wore the famed, precious Marilyn Monroe’s glittery shimmer gown to the Met Gala 2022.

Kim reportedly lost 7 kilos in 3 weeks to fit into the dress which being a priceless memento could not be customised. While Kim Kardashian totally pulled off the look and brought back bucket loads of nostalgia by wearing the iconic dress worn by Monroe when she sang Happy Birthday for the president, she received a lot of flak as well.

Many felt that the dress was a priceless souvenir that should never have been touched, let alone worn, a sentiment echoed by the original designer of the dress. Yet others criticised her for the extreme diet she adopted saying she was setting a wrong precedent.

Meanwhile, the latest reports state that, as feared, wearing the $4.8 million dress has evidently caused irreparable damage. This is as per the latest photos of the dress that have been circulating online.

Kim only wore the dress for a very short period of time, just to walk down the red carpet and Met stairs. She also was concerned about keeping the dress damage free and so wore it for as short a time as possible before changing into a replica outfit. Even so, in the set of photos shared by ‘The Marilyn Monroe Collection’ it is seen that the dress has been damaged and some crystals have fallen off and along the zipper line the dress looks split and sheer material looks like it is shredding.

The photos have since gone viral and many Twitter users have slammed the actress for damaging what can only be called precious ‘Hollywood history’. One user commented and said, “The fact that Kim Kardashian is getting away with this is CRIMINAL.”

Check this tweet:

Kim Kardashian wore Marilyn Monroe's 1962 gown to the Met Gala, and the famous dress now appears to be damaged from that night. https://t.co/JZrUpLaDyD pic.twitter.com/4fyI7iPGeX — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 13, 2022

The dress goes down in history because Monroe was wearing this sheer shimmer when she sang a breathy sexy ‘Happy Birthday’ to President John F Kennedy.

Bob Mackie, who sketched the original dress bluntly told Entertainment Weekly, “(Marilyn) was a goddess. A crazy goddess, but a goddess. She was just fabulous. Nobody photographs like that. And it was done for her. It was designed for her. Nobody else should be seen in that dress.”

His opinion was shared by historians who were deeply concerned that wearing the gown would damage the preservation efforts that have been in place for so many years and more than that, they were concerned that wearing the gown would cause irreparable damage to the structural integrity of the sheet gown. Ripley’s reportedly paid $4.8 million at an auction for the dress so that they could display it as part of their collection. Originally Kim was denied when she asked to wear the dress, but eventually Ripley’s agreed. Looks like they just might be regretting giving in to Kim Kardashian’s request.