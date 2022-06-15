ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Kim Kardashian faces flak for ruining iconic Marilyn Monroe outfit

NewsWire
0
0

Reality star Kim Kardashian is facing the heat of public ire as photos showing alleged damage to the iconic Marilyn Monroe dress that the former sported at the Met Gala on May 2 have gone viral on the Internet, reports ‘Variety’.

Kardashian struck a deal with ‘Ripley’s Believe It or Not’ to wear the gold “Happy Birthday” dress, which has been valued at nearly $5 million, to the star-studded fashion event. According to ‘Variety’, the decision was met with pushback, initially because of Kardashian’s comments about losing weight for the event.

Professional conservators at the time also spoke out, saying it was ill-advised to wear any clothing item with so much history, no matter the reason or the person. “I’m frustrated because it sets back what is considered professional treatment for historic costume,” one conservator told the ‘L.A. Times’.

‘Variety’ further states that the new photos and videos of the dress were taken by creative director Chad Michael Christian Morrisette, who has a history of assisting in the archiving of the dress, at Ripley’s Hollywood, where the dress is currently housed. Morrisette wrote on Instagram, “This dress is a piece of my life and my heart. To see what @kimkardashian did in the damaging of it is heartbreaking,” adding the hashtags #nationaltreasure, #howdareyou, #ego, #greed and #thief.

The Marilyn Monroe Collection accompanied its posts about the dress with a number of quotes about the decision to let Kardashian wear it, including from Amanda Joiner, vice president of licensing and publishing at Ripley Entertainment.

Joiner said in a statement to the ‘Daily Beast’, “The dress was never with Kim alone. It was always with a Ripley’s representative. We always ensured that at any time we felt that the dress was in danger of ripping or we felt uncomfortable about anything, we always had the ability to be able to say we were not going to continue with this.”

20220615-123403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sharon Osbourne issues apology for comments on ‘The Talk’

    Priyanka Chopra opens Indian restaurant Sona in New York

    Samuel L. Jackson thanks his wife for getting him into rehab

    Cruise never toyed with OTT despite two-year delay in ‘Top Gun:...