Kim Kardashian had sexual ‘awakening’

Los Angeles, Nov 27 (IANS) Reality TV star Kim Kardashian admitted that she has contributed to the majority of nudity on Instagram.

In an interview with The Cut, Kim shared how being a sex symbol can be complicated and why her husband Kanye West is affected by her dressing style, reports metro.co.uk.

She said: “I don’t know if it’s the fact that my husband has voiced that sometimes too sexy is just overkill and he’s not comfortable with that.I listen to him and understand him. Still, at the end of the day, he always gives me the freedom to be and do what I want.”

However, she has “kind of had this awakening myself”.

“I realised I could not even scroll through Instagram in front of my kids without full nudity coming up on my feed pretty much all the time. And I definitely contributed to that,” Kim added.

–IANS

sim/