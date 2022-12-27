ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Kim Kardashian is having ‘really hard’ time co-parenting with Kanye

NewsWire
0
0

Kim Kardashian recently shared how the co-parenting situation is going with her former husband, Kanye West.

During a Monday guest spot on the ‘Angie Martinez IRL’ podcast, the 42-year-old ‘Kardashians’ star discussed the highly controversial artiste and their four children, reports ‘People’ magazine.

“Co-parenting is really f***ing hard,” Kardashian said, as she was brought to tears.

The former couple, who share daughters North, 9, Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, finalised their highly-publicised divorce in November, following West’s on-and-off social media play-by-play of the situation.

As per ‘People’, despite what is going on with West, Kardashian stands by the decision to shield their children from what plays out online and says she is doing her best.

“If they don’t know things that are being said, why would I ever bring that energy to them? That is real, heavy, grownup s— that they are not ready to deal with,” she said, quoted by ‘People’.

“When they are, we will have those conversations. One day, my kids will thank me for not sitting here and bashing their dad. I could,” she added.

“I definitely protected him,” she said in the interview, “and I still will in the eyes of my kids. For my kids. So, in my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on (in) the outside world.”

20221227-110604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘House of the Dragon’ receives thumbs up from B-town celebs

    Louis C.K. sexual harassment accuser slams Grammy win

    ‘Arrow’ star Katie Cassidy to auction off her digital artwork

    Keanu Reeves unveils ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ trailer at CinemaCon