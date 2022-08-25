ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Kim Kardashian is ‘open to dating again’

NewsWire
0
0

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is said to be open to dating again, following her split from comedian Pete Davidson.

The 41-year-old star recently split from comedian Pete Davidson after nine months together, and Kim is already keen to get back on the dating scene, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

A source said: “Kim is definitely open to dating again and her friends and family would love to set her up and think it’s so fun.”

Kim has been leaning on her family since her split from Davidson.

The insider told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “Kim is doing surprisingly well since her break-up with Pete.

“She has been relying on her family when needed and leaning on them for support. She’s fully submerging herself into work to keep herself busy and keep her mind off of the break-up.”

Davidson is heartbroken about their split but he’s also eager to maintain a good relationship with Kim and her kids.

The source said: “Pete is bummed, but he is trying to stay focused and positive. He has the utmost respect for Kim, her kids and the family, he wants to maintain a healthy relationship with all of them.”

On the other hand, Kanye is said to be “over the moon” about their break-up.

The insider said: “Since day one, he was hoping that they would not work out.”

Kim and Pete dated for nine months and their recent split is said to have been a “mutual decision”.

An insider also insisted that a reconciliation is an unlikely prospect.

The source said: “It was an amicable split. They had discussed ending their relationship for a bit. It wasn’t sudden.

“And it was a mutual decision. Getting back together is not in the cards right now.”

20220825-130803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ariel Winter to replace Demi Lovato in NBC pilot ‘Hungry’

    Why does Jim Carrey want to retire from Hollywood?

    ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ adds over 200 new characters

    Lady Gaga, Tom Daley hailed at 2022 British LGBT Awards