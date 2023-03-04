Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is ready to date again but has told her friends she doesn’t want a relationship with a celebrity.

The 42-year-old mother of four has asked friends to set her up, but insisted she doesn’t want to date any celebrities, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

A source told PEOPLE: “Kim hasn’t been dating, but is ready again. She took a breather after Pete (Davidson), but she is interested now. She would love to date someone who isn’t famous in Hollywood. She thinks someone in finance would be perfect.

“Kim has a lot of things going on that make her happy. She would love to share it all with a partner too.”

Thrice-married Kim recently revealed she is open to having more kids and remarrying one day.

She said: “I am. I am (such a romantic). I have this fantasy in my head, like fourth’s time’s a charm, it’s gonna –

“I feel, like honestly, my last marriage was my first real (one) – the first one, I just don’t know what was happening. The second one, I felt like I wanted to be married so badly because all my friends were at that place and that’s where I should have been, and I didn’t accept that that just wasn’t where I was and see that that was okay.”

“And now, I feel like I would definitely take my time – and I would be okay for a forever partnership as well. I would want a marriage, but I’m so happy to take my time.”

Kim was previously married to music producer Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004, and former NBA player Kris Humphries from 2011 to 2013, although she famously filed for divorce just 72 days after they wed.

